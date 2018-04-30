Robots will be important part of Supermac's future, founder says

Supermac's founder Pat McDonagh has said that robots will be an important part of the fast-food industry in the future.

Automation and the use of robots will be important factors in ensuring the continued viability of the business, while also ensuring that costs are kept as low as possible.

"It won't cost jobs whatsoever," he said. Instead, labour in the back-kitchens will be reduced, thereby allowing for relocation of staff and an overall improvement of service.

Staff would be more visible from a customer point of view, he said, rather than a reduction in employees, if robots and automation were introduced.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1's Today with Sean O'Rourke programme, Mr McDonagh said that people who order food online, rather than in person, order 20% more on average.

The decreased pressure on people when ordering in private can be seen across the board, and in the fast food industry this can translate to people ordering in excess of 10% more.

Supermac's currently has more than 2,700 staff, with plans to hire a further 400 in progress, and the company generated sales of just under €136m last year.

You can listen to the full interview here:

- Digital Desk