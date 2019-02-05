Risk solutions firm hiring 250 new employees in Dublin
05/02/2019 - 07:29:00Back to Business Home
250 new jobs are being created in Dublin.
Risk solutions firm Sedgwick is setting up an international services hub in the capital.
The company already employs 400 people at its seven offices across the country.
"Today’s announcement is the result of the continued, successful growth and performance of our Irish operations and our expectation that this development will continue," said Malcolm Hughes, CEO of Sedgwick in Ireland.
"We see our growth being driven by a strong pipeline of new business projects, our responsiveness to clients’ needs, and a demand for managed solutions in anticipation of Brexit."
Roles are available in areas including sales, customer service and corporate finance.
To seach for available jobs, click here.
Join the conversation - comment here