Risk of economy overheating, economist warms
20/08/2018 - 17:22:00
A leading economist is warning the economy is in danger of overheating.
It follows the publication earlier of a report by the employers' body IBEC.
It is predicting strong growth this year at 5.7%.
While it says the economy has moved into "a post-recovery phase".
Economist Colm Mac Carthy says the strong economy does face a risk.
"IBEC haven't been terribly insistent on this in the various documents they've been releasing over the years but there is a risk of overheating," he said.
Digital Desk
