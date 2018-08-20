Risk of economy overheating, economist warms

A leading economist is warning the economy is in danger of overheating.

It follows the publication earlier of a report by the employers' body IBEC.

It is predicting strong growth this year at 5.7%.

While it says the economy has moved into "a post-recovery phase".

Economist Colm Mac Carthy says the strong economy does face a risk.

"IBEC haven't been terribly insistent on this in the various documents they've been releasing over the years but there is a risk of overheating," he said.

Digital Desk