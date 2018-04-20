Review to consider lifting bonus ban on bankers

Bankers could be about to get their bonuses back for the first time since the crash.

A new review will look at whether salary caps should be relaxed for those working at bailed-out lenders.

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is expected to block bonuses at next week's AIB share-holder vote, which comes before the review is completed.

However, business journalist Vincent Wall says AIB is trying to find a way around it.

Mr Wall said: "It might issue shares in the bank to a limited number of key executives that it believes it might have difficulty retaining their services, because they might move to banks where this bonus ban doesn't apply.

"Now the shares, if they were issued, could only be cashed in when the full €21bn invested by the taxpayer is repaid."