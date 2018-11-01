Revenue writes to over 125,000 taxpayers as reminder to claim entitlements before deadline

Revenue has issued over 125,000 PAYE workers to claim their entitlements before the deadline on December 31.

PAYE workers were reminded that there is a four-year time limit for claiming tax back, for health expenses, nursing home fees and tuition fees, and for claiming entitlements to tax credits or reliefs due, such as the home carer’s tax credit.

Pat Murphy, Manager in Revenue’s Personal Division, had this timely advice for taxpayers:

“There is a four-year time limit for claiming tax refunds and the deadline for 2014 claims is 31 December.

"You can claim a refund of tax paid for any of the last four years if there are entitlements you are due but have yet to claim.

"This week, Revenue is writing to more than 125,000 PAYE workers who have paid tax but have not claimed any additional tax credits or reliefs in the previous four years to remind them that now is a good time to check that they have claimed all their entitlements.”

For taxpayers who want to make a claim, the quickest, easiest and most convenient way to claim tax back is using PAYE Services in myAccount. You can register for, or sign in to, myAccount on www.revenue.ie or through RevApp and the services in myAccount are accessible on all mobile devices.

Mr Murphy added: “Even if you did not get a letter from Revenue, you can review, and update, your tax record online at any time, using PAYE Services in myAccount.

"When you submit a claim, it is processed and verified by Revenue. Generally, most online refund claims are paid within five working days so there is still plenty of time to submit your claim and have your refund paid into your bank account before Christmas”

Summarising his advice to taxpayers, Mr Murphy said that the important things for PAYE workers to remember are:

There is a four-year time limit for claiming tax refunds, so if you have a claim for 2014 you will need to submit it by 31 December 2018.

The quickest, easiest and most convenient way to submit your claim for tax back is online using PAYE Services in myAccount, which is accessible on all mobile devices.

If you are not already registered for myAccount, you can register quickly and easily on the Revenue website, revenue.ie

If you add your bank account details to your myAccount profile, any refund due can be paid directly into your bank account, usually within 5 working days.

- Digital Desk