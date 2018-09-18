Revenue to remind 12,000 people to include Airbnb income on tax returns
18/09/2018 - 13:34:47Back to Business Home
Revenue is to write to around 12,000 people to remind them to include Airbnb income on their tax returns.
The company has provided details of payments made to its customers in 2014, 2015 and 2016 for the provision of short-term accommodation.
In the letter from the tax office, guidance will be provided on the correct tax treatment of the income and on how to correct returns already made, where necessary.
Join the conversation - comment here