Revenue to remind 12,000 people to include Airbnb income on tax returns

Back to Business Home

Revenue is to write to around 12,000 people to remind them to include Airbnb income on their tax returns.

The company has provided details of payments made to its customers in 2014, 2015 and 2016 for the provision of short-term accommodation.

In the letter from the tax office, guidance will be provided on the correct tax treatment of the income and on how to correct returns already made, where necessary.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Business

World Markets