Retail Excellence: Budget 2019 delivers 'a little to a lot'

The Industry body, Retail Excellence, has said the measures announced in today’s budget "do a little for a lot".

They welcomed Minister Paschal Donohoe's announcements on infrastructure, housing, tax reductions and the new Online Retail Scheme, but said the Budget represents a "missed opportunity" for Government to retailers.

They recognised that the modest reductions in USC, the increase in welfare payments and the restoration of the Christmas bonus represents "an ambitious plan by Government" to increase consumer sentiment and spend.

CEO of Retail Excellence, Lorraine Higgins, said: “Whilst such initiatives may lead to an increase in consumer spend, where this spend goes is critical to the industry we represent. With the huge growth in online purchases by Irish consumers from outside the EU we sought extra protections to ensure parity of tax treatment for retailers in Ireland from Distance Sellers.

“Currently the Revenue Commissioners are tasked with collecting VAT and duties on parcels being delivered to Irish consumers but it is physically impossible for them to intercept €14m worth every day."

“That said, we are delighted to see the Minister for Business Enterprise and Innovation double the investment in the Online Retail Scheme to €1.25m to support the digital online capability of retailers in Ireland.

However, Ms Higgins expressed disappointment at the Government's failure to retain the 9% VAT rate and to commit to incrementally reducing the upper rate of 23% "to those fearful of what Brexit will actually look and feel like".

"A situation exacerbated by the fact there were no town renewal investment measures announced. On the other hand, the allocation of funding of €950m for the Department of Business Enterprise and Innovation gives our industry confidence,” said Ms Higgins.

“On balance, Budget 2019 is ambitious and aims to give hope to most. However, more imaginative and targeted supports are needed to insulate the retail industry and the thousands of jobs it supports.

"Retail Excellence will continue to work with our members, the government and Oireachtas members to ensure such supports are supported and secured into the future.”