Research shows one in three feel they don't have the best energy deal

Almost a third of energy customers feel they don’t have the best deal, a new poll has revealed.

File photo

The findings come from Red C, who found that 30% of gas customers and 31% of electricity customers feel they don’t have the best deal for their energy.

Daragh Cassidy from bonkers.ie, a price comparison and consumer website said getting the best deal is key for consumers - especially heading into the winter months.

“With energy prices on the increase again, and as we head into the winter months when energy bills typically sky-rocket, it’s more important than ever that customers are on the best deal for their gas and electricity and are getting the very best value for their money," he said.

READ MORE: Tesco workers in Sligo take strike action

"At the moment you could save around €300 a year on your gas and electricity costs just by switching supplier."

- Digital Desk