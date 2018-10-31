Research shows many want to switch utility provider, but fail to do so

Two-thirds of Irish consumers say they are likely to switch away from a service or utility provider in the next 12 months.

Research from Switcher.ie shows it could be all talk and little action, though, with 68% not going ahead with planned changes in the past.

They said 42% of consumers are being put off switching their service or utility provider as they think it is a "hassle".

It said switching could save consumers more than €1,100 on energy, broadband and mobile bills.

Managing Director of Switcher.ie, Eoin Clarke, says people are staying a long time with providers and are missing out.

Mr Clarke said: "They cite things like hassle, will they save money they are not sure if they will save money, so as a result many of us plan to switch but we don't actually go ahead with the switch.

"If you look at mobile phones and home phones, for example, about a third of customers have been with the same provider for over 10 years and that's followed closely by things like electricity and digital tvs."