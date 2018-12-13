Research reveals Ireland's most convenient supermarket chain

Research has revealed that SuperValu is the most convenient supermarket in Ireland.

Gamma, the location intelligence services provider, found that for almost a third of the Irish population (32%), SuperValu is their closest supermarket.

Lidl is the second most convenient supermarket in the country, being the closest for 17% of the entire population, followed by Aldi (10%), Dunnes Stores (10%) and Tesco (10%).

The analysis also shows that convenience varies between counties and while SuperValu is the most convenient for most counties, Lidl takes the top spot for Kildare and Louth.

Meanwhile, Dunnes Stores is the most convenient supermarket in Offaly. In Cork, Supervalu leads the way, followed by Aldi and Lidl.

Overall, supermarket coverage within Ireland is generally good with 71% of the population within five minutes of their nearest supermarket.

Unsurprisingly, Dublin is the best covered with 98% of people within a five-minute drive, while Leitrim is the worst serviced with less than a third of people within a five-minute drive of a supermarket.

The findings were revealed in Gamma’s supermarket proximity model which serves as part of the organisation’s consulting services to provide insights such as travel time, competitor location and target market behaviour for its clients.

Feargal O’Neill, CEO of Gamma, said: “Along with value for money, store location in grocery shopping is the most important factor in determining the success of a grocery store.

"For supermarkets, the shopper will travel further but will most likely go to one of their four or five closest supermarkets, with choice being determined by the trade-off between the pain of travel and the rewards of store attractiveness such as value, quality, environment and parking.

“Convenience is of utmost importance for retailers because customers are time-poor. They want easy access, fast transactions and simple delivery options. This means choosing the right location to engage the target market – based on factors like travel time, parking facilities, collection points and delivery zones."