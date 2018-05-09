Report suggests modernising offices could help Irish economy unlock €3.4bn

Ireland could unlock €3.4bn in untapped GDP if organisations were to optimise their workplaces, according to a new study by Ricoh and Oxford Economics.

By providing more up-to-date technologies, embracing ethical business practices and enhancing office workspaces Ireland could achieve a 1% increase in GDP.

The research shows that Irish businesses see the value in this with more than 33% planning to spend between 5% and 10% of their total operating costs on office modernisation initiatives in the next year.

The importance of culture featured highly on Irish workers’ wish lists. The study showed that 90% of them revealed that business ethics and values encourage them to work more effectively.

The study, which involved business managers and employees across Ireland and the UK, revealed that 93% of Irish workers believe their workstation is essential to their productivity levels.

Chas Moloney, Director, Ricoh Ireland and UK.

The other leading factors were cited as office environment, including lighting

and airflow, and collaborative spaces, such as meeting rooms and communal areas.

Business leaders also appreciated the importance of office environment on effective business performance with 87% ranking it as a critical element.

Two-thirds (67%) felt that employee workstations were vital for output, suggesting that executives need to reassess the layout, design and privacy of employees’ personal space in order to help them reach their potential.

According to the research, if companies were to take the initiative and optimise their offices, they could not only enhance business productivity but boost revenues and ultimately generate an increase in GDP.

The sectors in Ireland that would benefit the most from office optimisation were found to be financial services (€1bn), healthcare (€854m), business services (€555m), education (€489m) and the public sector (€468m).

The research also found that more than a third of Irish businesses are planning to spend between 5% and 10% of their total operating costs on office modernisation initiatives in the next year.

The findings also highlighted that more than half of company executives feel they provide the tools required to provide remote working and 83% of workers believe they could be more efficient given the right technology to enable mobile workstyles.

The research also found that 90% of Irish workers reveal that business ethics and values encourage them to work more effectively, showcasing the importance of culture. The vast majority of business executives (97%) also acknowledged this, citing the commitment to ethical business practice, defined by transparency and sustainability, as having a strong influence on performance.

Chas Moloney, Director, Ricoh Ireland and UK, said: “This new research really demonstrates the importance of culture, workspace and technology in terms of employee efficiency and business performance.

“Of course, it’s not solely about output, it’s about enabling effective decision-making, promoting wellbeing, encouraging innovation and establishing trust among workers.

“Irish businesses have a responsibility to assess and enhance where and how people work. In return, companies will benefit from heightened levels of productivity and employees who are invested in the optimal office.”