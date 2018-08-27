Report shows increase in Dublin hotel bed numbers, but deficit will stay by 2020

It is predicted that Dublin will be more than 1,000 hotel beds short of demand by 2020.

A report by Fitzpatrick Associates for Failte Ireland has also found the current shortfall of hotel beds is currently at 3,400.

However, the report also says 5,400 beds will come on stream in the city by then, but it still will not be enough to meet demand.

Failte Ireland says the findings suggest the capital must be equipped to deal with tourism growth.

They estimate that every additional 200-bed hotel generates tourism revenue of €9m, creates 180 jobs and contributes €2m a year to Exchequer earnings.

The additional hotel bedrooms expected to 2020 should generate approximately 5,000 jobs, €250m in tourism revenue and €55m annually for the Exchequer.

Fáilte Ireland CEO, Paul Kelly, said: “Dublin is the gateway to Ireland with most visitors choosing to spend part of their stay in the city. Therefore, if visitors cannot access Dublin, it is highly likely they may not visit the country at all.

"That is why capacity in Dublin is not just an issue for the city but affects all who work in tourism – whether in Kerry, Louth, Waterford, Donegal or any point in-between.

“While it is great to see such positive capacity increases in Dublin accommodation we need to ensure that our capital can cater for future demand if we are to sustain tourism growth.

"The tax take from tourists is now the equivalent of over €1,000 for every household in Ireland – generating €1.6bn in all which helps fund education, and other important sectors." - Fáilte Ireland CEO, Paul Kelly.

"There is still a huge opportunity to further grow the contribution of tourism but, amongst other things, we need to ensure that Dublin can cater for more visitors.

“Today’s report indicates that we will continue to have supply and demand pressures in the city.

"Given current and projected levels of visitor demand, there is certainly still a strong incentive for more investors and businesses to move into the sector.”