Report: Irish are the biggest online shoppers in the world
A new report shows Irish people are the biggest online shoppers in the world.
Payment firm PayPal claims Irish shoppers spent €2.7m last year on foreign websites.
That is 84% of all Internet shopping done here and a higher proportion than any of the 30 other countries surveyed.
The figures, which are in today's Irish Daily Mail, also show that online shopping is increasing by about 20% each year.
