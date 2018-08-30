Report: Irish are the biggest online shoppers in the world

A new report shows Irish people are the biggest online shoppers in the world.

Payment firm PayPal claims Irish shoppers spent €2.7m last year on foreign websites.

That is 84% of all Internet shopping done here and a higher proportion than any of the 30 other countries surveyed.

The figures, which are in today's Irish Daily Mail, also show that online shopping is increasing by about 20% each year.
