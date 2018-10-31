Reit in dispute with locals

By Seán McCárthaigh

One of the country’s largest commercial and residential landlords is locked in a planning row with residents at Windmill Lane in Dublin’s docklands over a proposed change of use of its landmark building in a new business district.

People living in the south inner city are opposing the proposal by Hibernia Reit of the Townhall on Windmill Lane to allow the building host corporate meetings and events.

They have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision by Dublin City Council to grant planning permission for the change of use of the building.

The council approved the project subject to a number of conditions because of its proximity to local residents, including limiting the permission to two years, as well as imposing noise limits on any events staged in the Townhall.

The Townhall is located in the lobby and reception area of 1WML — a large mixed-use development owned by Hibernia Reit, which combines office, retail and residential units — as part of what it claims is the new Sobo (South of Beckett and O’Casey bridges) business district.

A group of residents from Windmill Lane, Creighton St, and Townsend St claims the location of the Townhall is entirely unsuitable for hosting corporate events, as it is in the centre of a residential area and surrounded directly by about 600 homes.

They claim Hibernia Reit already staged two unauthorised events at the Townhall, including one where entertainment was provided by the rock group, The Riptide Movement, which had “a significant adverse impact on surrounding residents”.

“On both occasions, the music was completely excessive,” said Shannon Guzman, one of the appellants.

Complaints were lodged with the council’s environment section, which has expressed concern that the Townhall does not have sufficient soundproofing to limit noise from the building.

“Residents are extremely distressed by the application, as we do not want what is effectively a corporate pub on our doorstep,” said Ms Guzman.

The company said it would retain “absolute discretion” over the number and type of events that would be staged in the Townhall.

It wants permission to rent out space for corporate events on Monday-Saturday from 7am to 11pm.

It claimed the change of use would also add to the “vibrancy and vitality of the area, contributing to the community of the docklands”.