Recruitment underway for 1,000 jobs at Longford resort

A recruitment process for 1,000 new jobs in Longford begins this morning.

The permanent positions at the new Center Parcs Longford Forest will cover a variety of roles.

Center Parcs Longford Forest artist depiction

The site is the first Center Parcs outlet in Ireland - it is due to open in summer 2019.

Daragh Feighery General Manager, says it is a major boost to the midlands and surrounding areas.

"We have been absolutely blown away by the interest we've received from people, not just in our direct neighbourhood of Ballymahon or Longford but actually in the wider midlands area and even as far as Dublin," said Mr Feighery.

"We have spoken to and had applicants who have either moved from the midlands to the capital city or commute."

The roles are across a number of different areas from managers to chefs and lifeguards.

"The roles are all year round, they are full-time roles and we have a variety of different contract types on offer," said Mr Feighery.

"We have full-time as well as part-time hours and a really important factor for us is that we are open all year round.

"It's not a seasonal business, we've got a seasonal offer which changes throughout the year."

Digital Desk