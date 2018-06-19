A record 2.9 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in May.

According to Dublin Airport Authority, 11.6 million passengers have travelled through the airport this year, a 6% increase on the first five months of 2017.

May was the 50th consecutive month of growth at the airport, and there were increases in passenger numbers on domestic routes (27%), international routes (23%), to North America (19%), Europe (12%) and the UK (3%).

Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said the sustained growth over the past four years can be attributed to new airlines and route launches since 2014.

“Dublin Airport has welcomed an extra 10 million passengers, 80 new routes/services and 20 new airlines as well as extra capacity to existing services during those 50 consecutive months of growth.

“Fourteen new routes and services are being added to the airport’s route network this year including new direct routes to Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific and Beijing with Hainan Airlines.”

- Digital Desk