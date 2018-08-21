‘Real shift’ under way in executive job openings

By Eamon Quinn

Opportunities for top executives have increased outside Dublin and fewer were “actively seeking” new jobs last month as unemployment falls, according to recruitment firm Morgan McKinley.

Its latest “employment monitor” suggests economic recovery outside the capital is picking up steam, it said.

“There are a lot of positives in terms of what is happening right around the country,” said the firm’s Trayc Keevans.

“Approximately 65% of the publicly announced jobs in July were outside of Dublin. In the early part of the economic recovery, job creation was skewed towards the capital. However, we are starting to see a real shift as regional job creation has grown significantly,” she said, citing new jobs announcements for Athlone, Donegal, Laois, Limerick, Sligo and Waterford.

Morgan McKinley also said concerns about Brexit is helping to attract executives from across Europe to Ireland. Jobs in life sciences, technology, and professional services, and data analytics remain in demand. Separately, temporary work has fallen back to pre-recession levels and is not a huge part of the feature of work patterns in Ireland, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

And the study by the think tank found temporary employment is not filled by low-skilled jobs, while freelance work only account for one in 50 of the workforce. Temporary jobs “did not generally act as a stepping stone to permanent employment” even though temporary workers were as satisfied with their work as full-time workers, the ESRI study found.

“The evidence in this report suggests that it [temporay work] is not an increasing phenomenon in Ireland,” said Professor Seamus McGuinness.