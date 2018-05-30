RBS finance chief jumps ship ahead of annual meeting

Royal Bank of Scotland has lost its finance chief as the lender gears up for its annual meeting, where dividends, branch closures and reprivatisation will be on the agenda.

The state-owned bank said on Wednesday that Ewen Stevenson resigned from his role to “take up an opportunity elsewhere”.

While it is unclear when Mr Stevenson departs, he will remain in his position to oversee an “orderly handover” of his responsibilities.

The search for a successor will begin immediately.

RBS chief executive Ross McEwan credited him with helping resolve a number of the bank’s “major legacy challenges” during his tenure.

The announcement came hours before RBS faces down shareholders at its Edinburgh AGM, when executives are expected to face a barrage of questions from shareholders.

The bank, 72% owned by the taxpayer, is likely to be quizzed over plans to kickstart dividend payments after recently agreeing a $4.9bn settlement with US regulators.

The deal, which related to claims RBS mis-sold toxic mortgage bonds in the run-up to the financial crisis, paves the way for the resumption of payouts, ending a barren decade for investors.

