Q4 PR directors and staff share in €2.8m payout

By Gordon Deegan

Directors and key client managers at Dublin-based public relations firm Q4 PR shared a pay bonanza of €2.8m last year, accounts show.

This figure followed a pay-out of €2.9m in 2016 and one of €2.7m in 2015. Q4 counts the likes of Bank of Ireland, Tesco, Goodbody Stockbrokers, Dell-EMC, Coillte, VHI, GE, Medtronic and the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland among its clients.

Gerry O’Sullivan, Jackie Gallagher and Martin Macken who are directors at Q4 PR. Pic: Maxwells Dublin

The company’s directors comprise former Fianna Fáil press secretary Martin Mackin; former political advisor and business journalist Jackie Gallagher; former Eircom director of communications Gerry O’Sullivan; and former Esat Telecom marketing director Angie Kinane.

Numbers employed by Q4 have grown to 26 in recent years as the firm has increased its portfolio of national and international clients.

Newly-filed abridged accounts show that at the end of last June, the company had accumulated profits of €1.88m.

That represented a marginal increase on the previous year. The firm’s cashpile decreased from €600,180 to €501,330 last year.

Meanwhile, latest accounts for the Irish arm of PR firm Weber Shandwick — which is owned by US advertising group Interpublic — show accumulated profits declining marginally to €1.845m in 2016.

That firm’s cashpile increased from €1.47m to 1.63m in that year.

Numbers employed by the company totalled nine with staff costs amounting to €599,666.