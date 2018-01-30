Public relations firm retains high profile Nama work

By Gordon Deegan

Dublin PR firm Gordon MRM has beaten off competition from two other firms to retain its high profile public relations contract with the Government agency Nama.

The company also holds the PR contract with Nama parent, the National Treasury Management Agency.

The new contract was awarded this month after a tender is for two years, with an option by Nama to extend for a further two years.

The lowest offer for the Nama work was €382,512 for the four years, or €85,628 per annum, while the highest offer was €600,000.

Gordon MRM continues to operate the NTMA contract.

Government figures show Gordon MRM received €151,992 in fees, excluding Vat, for its combined work for the NTMA and Nama in 2016. Those fees compare with €177,959 paid in 2015. The firm’s client list includes the Irish Stock Exchange, Permanent TSB, and the Irish Medical Organisation.

The firm’s latest accounts show pay for six staff — including five PR consultants and an administrator — increased from €719,550 to €771,769 in the 12 months to the end of February in 2016.

The €771,769 amount includes pay to two directors at the firm, including Ray Gordon, that increased from €425,128 to €477,497. The service provided by Gordon MRM covers the NTMA’s business areas, including Funding and Debt Management, Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, National Development Finance Agency, State Claims Agency and NewEra.

Both Nama and Gordon MRM declined to comment yesterday.