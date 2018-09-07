Pub objects to next-door neighbour’s expansion

By Gordon Deegan

The operator of one of Ireland’s most storied pubs, O’Donoghue’s, has become ensnared in a planning row with the next-door neighbour, French restaurant Marcel’s, on Dublin’s Merrion Row.

O’Donoghue’s has appealed to An Bord Pleanála a decision made last month by Dublin City Council to allow Marcel’s to extend its dining area. The operators of Marcel’s, Central City Catering Ltd, secured planning permission for a 30 sq metre, open-air terrace on its first floor.

O’Donoghue’s has hired planning consultant, Brock McClure. The objection says the pub “is extremely concerned” that the extension would add to the “noise and light pollution, particularly the adjoining properties”, and “would be inherently damaging to the character of the surrounding area”.

It also said the plan would affect O’Donoghue’s “commercial operations”.

In August 2014, O’Donoghue’s fought off an attempt by the same firm for a terrace on the first floor. That application also went to An Bord Pleanála, when the appeals board ordered the omission of the terrace.

The Dublin City Council planning report on the current application says that since 2014, the “circumstances, in the locality have varied, in terms of vibrancy and use”. The extension “is unlikely to have any greater impact than the existing advertising structure attached to the adjoining gable wall to O’Donoghue’s public house,” it said.