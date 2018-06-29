Private bus company receives 1,300 applications for 350 jobs

A private bus company in Dublin has received 1,300 applications for 350 jobs.

Go-Ahead Ireland won a tender to take over the running of 24 bus routes in the suburbs.

The company is set to hire 350 bus drivers to operate the routes from September.

The company is creating 425 new jobs in all.

"In order to service the 24 bus routes, we began recruiting for approximately 350 bus drivers in April and as of today we have received in excess of 1,300 applicants from both licence and non-licence holders," said Ed Wills, Managing Director of Go-Ahead Ireland.

"We are delighted at the quality of applications and numbers interested in having a career with us."

Meanwhile, SIPTU representatives have signed a collective bargaining agreement with Go-Ahead Ireland.