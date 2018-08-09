Prices go up 0.8% in a year

Prices were 0.8% higher in July compared with the same time last year, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The cost of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels saw the largest rise at 5.4%.

The increase in housing costs is being attributed to rent rises.

However, the cost of furniture and other household goods fell 3.9%.

The price of food and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as communications, also dropped by 2.1% and 2% respectively.