Prices go up 0.8% in a year

Back to Business Home

Prices were 0.8% higher in July compared with the same time last year, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The cost of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels saw the largest rise at 5.4%.

The increase in housing costs is being attributed to rent rises.

However, the cost of furniture and other household goods fell 3.9%.

The price of food and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as communications, also dropped by 2.1% and 2% respectively.
KEYWORDS: inflation, price, consumer price index

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Business

World Markets