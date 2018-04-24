Pre-tendering information on M20 Limerick - Cork motorway project published

Pre tendering information relating to the M20 Limerick - Cork motorway has been published, it has emerged.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today Show, Senator Kieran O’Donnell welcomed the news and the fact that the project was back on track.

Part of the existing Cork to Mallow Road

Mr O'Donnell said yesterday’s accident at Waterloo highlighted how badly the development was needed this is a positive step.

He said the project would also reduce commuter times and to provide a link for the West of Ireland from Cork to Limerick and onto Galway.

Listen to more on Patricia Messinger's C103’s Cork Today Show