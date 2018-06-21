Pre-tax profits fall 18% at rugby star’s company
Gordon Deegan
Pre-tax profits at the company which represents the off-field commercial deals for former Ireland and Leinster rugby player Jamie Heaslip fell by 18% last year, newly filed accounts show.
Sabra Management, which Mr Heaslip established in 2010, generated profits of €54,098 in the 12 months to the end of June 2017; down from €66,048 for the previous financial year.
The accounts show that Sabra’s accumulated profits stood at €190,000 last year, with its cash pile increasing to €91,031.
Injury forced the Leinster and Ireland No8 into retirement earlier this year.
However, Mr Heaslip has been playing smart off the rugby pitch for some time, amassing interests in a number of pubs and restaurant businesses in Dublin as well as investing in a 9% share of the Lovin Group media company.
His stake is worth an estimated €270,000 based on the €3m value recently put on the group after founder Niall Harbison sold his one-third stake.
The most recent accounts for LD Lovin Dublin Ltd show that it recorded a profit of €48,461 in 2016, following a loss of €112,103 in 2015.
Furthermore, as a result of his retirement, Mr Heaslip will be able to avail of the Government’s scheme for retired sports stars that allows them to claim back a 40% tax deduction on their gross earnings from sports activity over a 10-year period.
That includes wages and match bonuses, but does not include sponsorship money, payments for writing media columns or fees for appearing in advertisements.
