PR firm for claims agency turns profit

By Gordon Deegan

The PR firm that handles a number of key state agency contracts, including the State Claims Agency and Nama, returned to profit over the past year.

New accounts filed by Media Relations and Reputation Management Ltd show it recorded a profit of €73,912 in the 12 months to the end of February. It had a loss of €72,724 in the 12 months in 2017.

File image.

Gordon MRM is led by Ray Gordon and it has operated the PR contracts for the National Treasury Management

(NTMA) Agency and Nama over a number of years.

The firm recently beat off competition from two other companies to retain the Nama account. Pay to directors

at the firm fell to €200,137 from €321,034.

We had good momentum through 2017 and won some very significant mandates. So far 2018 is very encouraging and we are looking forward to a successful year, a spokesman said.

The firm has also handled part of the communications work for the Department of Finance on the AIB shares sale, and works for housebuilder Glenveagh Properties.

Separate accounts lodged by polling and market research firm Red C show that its owners declared a €1m dividend last September.

The firm has a host of blue-chip clients, including a State contract to select the members for the Citizens’ Assembly.

New accounts show it posted profits of €33,748 in the 12 months to the end of June, and accumulated profits stood at €1.77m.

Its cash pile fell from €950,525 to €740,782. Staff numbers at Red C fell to 122 from 134, while directors pay fell to €776,069 from over €1m.