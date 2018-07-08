Post offices to expand range of financial products offered, says Minister

Local post offices are working to expand the range of financial products to compete with banks.

Minister for Communications Denis Naughten said that they are becoming one-stop-shops for more Government services.

While they already provide foreign exchange facilities, plans are in place to offer personal loans and credit cards in the future.

Minister Naughten says post offices are also working on developing local e-commerce services.

"Over the past few months, An Post have been doing a huge amount of work bringing new services into post offices," he said.

"For example, in many post local offices now, you can actually get US dollars and sterling, in cash, that doesn't have to be pre-ordered.

"They're also expanding Government services through their digital assist initiative and developing new local e-commerce services."

