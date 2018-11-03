Post-Brexit Guinness and Baileys shortage in UK feared if no deal agreed
There could be shortages of Guinness in the UK after Brexit.
Liberal Democrats leader, Vince Cable, believes Guinness and Baileys could dry up in UK pubs if they leave without a deal.
He has highlighted the Irish border as a serious issue after meeting with Diageo officials.
However, a Diageo spokesperson has told The Times Ireland Edition that shortages are unlikely.
