PM Summit returns to Dublin this summer

PM Summit, Ireland’s conference for project, program and portfolio management professionals, will take place in the Convention Centre, Dublin, on Tuesday, July 17.

The conference is open to current practitioners and aspiring project managers.

350 delegates are expected to attend this year and the summit will feature three keynote speakers and 15 presentations across three separate tracks.

Pictured announcing that the PM Summit, the national project management conference will take place on Tuesday, 17th July 2018 in Dublin’s Convention Centre are (L to R) Vicky Poole, Director, PM Summit and Raymond Poole, CEO, PM Summit.

Raymond Poole, CEO, PM Summit, said: “Every single organisation in Ireland utilises project management to a greater or lesser extent. Indeed, our research shows that there are over 52,000 project managers in Ireland.”

Experts from a range of industries will provide advice to delegates on how to integrate effective project management into diverse business types.

Keynote presentations will be given by Oscar-winning film producer, Lord David Puttnam; Paul Adamson, a renowned motivational speaker; and James Sweetman, executive coach, trainer and author.

Lord Puttnam will refer to his experiences of producing award-winning films such as The Killing Fields, The Mission and Chariots of Fire and focus on how to project manage within the creative industries through his presentation, “Lights, Camera, Action – Project Management”.

Paul Adamson will provide delegates with tips on how they can improve their project management performance through a deeper understanding of their own psychology and that of their team.

Finally, motivational speaker James Sweetman, will talk about authentic leadership in the age of change.

The confidence to communicate effectively is a skill that is vital in successful project management; this keynote address will offer attendees advice on how to boost their self-confidence to engage with colleagues and peers more effectively.

Raymond Poole, CEO, PM Summit, continued: “The fourth annual PM Summit has a new venue, Dublin’s Convention Centre. We are expecting a record number of attendees this year, with delegates coming from as far afield as Switzerland, Germany and the UK.

Effective project management is increasingly recognised as integral to an organisations success. In response to the growing professional project manager community in Ireland, the PM Summit provides an opportunity for project management professionals to come together to develop their knowledge, explore new ideas and make valuable connections.

"The conference spans all industries and project management methodologies, from the traditional Waterfall approach to the more modern methods of Agile and Lean. We have 18 presentations across three tracks, so there is something for everyone.”

Early-bird tickets are now available for €295 for a single ticket or €250 for packs of two or more until May 31st.

From June 1st, tickets will then increase to €395.

Tickets guarantee access to three keynote presentations as well as 15 breakout sessions.

For more information and to register for the event, visit http://www.pmsummit.global/register/