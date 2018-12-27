Plans made for China-US trade talks in January

China's government said it has made plans with Washington for talks in January aimed at ending a tariff battle with the US that threatens to depress global trade.

The two sides have "made specific arrangements for face-to-face meetings" and are talking by phone, said a Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed on December 1 to postpone more tariff hikes for 90 days while their governments negotiate over US complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Mr Trump agreed to postpone tariff hikes on 200 billion dollars' worth of Chinese imports planned for January 1.

Beijing responded by announcing a delay in a 25% duty on imported US vehicles.

Preparations for talks have proceeded despite the December 1 arrest in Canada of an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei on US charges related to possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran.

Companies and investors worry the dispute might depress global trade at a time of rising anxiety about signs economic growth might be slowing.

Mr Gao said the two sides are maintaining "close communication".