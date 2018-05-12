Plans for rooftop cinema in Dublin shelved
Plans for a rooftop cinema at St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre have been put on hold.
It comes after Dublin City Council have told organisers that planning permission is required for the project.
The Times Ireland Edition report that marketing agency 'Outset' intended to host 'pop-up' movie showings on the roof of the shopping centre's car park.
The plans involved seating on deck chairs as well as a bar and catering facilities.
