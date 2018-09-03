Planning consultancy firm in North opens Dublin office

A leading planning consultancy based in the North has announced the opening of a new, fully staffed office in Dublin.

Gravis Planning's expansion will initially create three new posts and has been announced in response to the company’s growing Irish client base, as demand for its services continues to increase.

The firm currently works with a range of clients throughout the UK and Ireland including private developers, housebuilders, landowners, local authorities, public sector bodies and financial institutions.

An important aspect of the firm’s offering is its in-house Strategic Communications team, which handles all engagement relating to new development proposals, including community consultation, stakeholder engagement and media relations.

Its Dublin office will be led by Ed Barrett, who has successfully delivered planning permission for a wide range of landmark developments in both the UK and Ireland.

"We’re very excited to formally enter the Irish market, as we believe we bring an approach and level of service that isn’t currently on offer elsewhere," Mr Barrett said.

Gravis Planning’s Ed Barrett, Director, Planning and Daniel McLaughlin, Director, Strategic Communications

"Good planning is going to play a central role if the scale of development and infrastructure required in Ireland over the coming years is to be delivered.

"We are strategic and commercially focussed in everything we do. That, coupled with the fact that we are an independent consultancy, with senior staff working on every project we undertake, means we are perfectly positioned to meet the needs of our clients.

"We’re currently working with a number of clients in Ireland and look forward to growing our Dublin-based team to mirror the scale of our practice in Northern Ireland."

Gravis Planning’s Strategic Communications team will be overseen by Daniel McLaughlin, expanding on his current role with the company in Belfast.

He says their experience in Northern Ireland shows that development proposals now need specialist strategic communications support from the outset.

"Public interest in development and how land is being used has never been greater,” Mr McLaughlin said.

"We know from experience that good communication with key stakeholders from an early stage helps avoid delays in the planning system and ultimately results in higher quality approvals.