'Pilot Pat': An Post deliver first ever package by drone

Thursday was a day for the books for An Post, who carried out Ireland's first ever parcel delivery via drone.

The inaugural autonomous parcel delivery took place yesterday at 3.30pm.

A parcel was brought from Roonagh Pier in Co Mayo to Clare Island by drone.

The 5,561-metre journey is understood to have taken approximately 11 minutes and 20 seconds.

On Post shared the news of their landmark delivery on social media.

In response to a follower who dubbed the delivery person 'Pilot Pat', An Post quipped: "his biography is titled 'From Rothar to Rotor".
By Denise O’Donoghue

