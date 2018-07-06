'Pilot Pat': An Post deliver first ever package by drone

Thursday was a day for the books for An Post, who carried out Ireland's first ever parcel delivery via drone.

The inaugural autonomous parcel delivery took place yesterday at 3.30pm.

A parcel was brought from Roonagh Pier in Co Mayo to Clare Island by drone.

The 5,561-metre journey is understood to have taken approximately 11 minutes and 20 seconds.

FIRST FLIGHT An Post has just carried out Ireland’s first ever autonomous parcel delivery from mainland to island using a drone. Just after 3.30pm on Thursday we delivered a parcel by drone from Roonagh Pier in Mayo to Clare Island #DeliveringTheFuture pic.twitter.com/rBX7WYHI8p — An Post (@Postvox) July 6, 2018

On Post shared the news of their landmark delivery on social media.

In response to a follower who dubbed the delivery person 'Pilot Pat', An Post quipped: "his biography is titled 'From Rothar to Rotor".