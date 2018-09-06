Pharmaceutical firm creates 350 jobs in Galway

Up to 350 new jobs are being promised over the next five years by an Irish-owned pharmaceutical company.

The Chanelle Group is building a new facility in Loughrea, Co. Galway to make parasite treatments for pets.

In total it says it plans to invest more than €86m in its Irish operations.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said: “Chanelle Group is one of Ireland’s leading exporters in the manufacture of veterinary and human pharmaceuticals, trading with over 90 countries worldwide.

"With over 96 products in its R&D pipeline, Chanelle is well positioned to continue to expand into new markets.

“The investment announced today is the largest by owner Michael Burke in the history of the company and through Enterprise Ireland, the Government is pleased to support Michael as he grows Chanelle Group and creates valuable employment here in Loughrea. I wish Michael and his company continued success in the future.”

Michael Burke, Owner and Managing Director of Chanelle Group, said: “Since 2016 we have invested over €55 million and created 175 new jobs in our global headquarters in Loughrea.

"Over the next five years we will increase the pace of our investment programme, investing €86 million in our operations and creating 350 new jobs, bringing total employment to over 850 people.

“As part of this programme we will invest €11 million in a new facility for the manufacture of liquid and paste products which will also be designed and built to European and US quality standards.

"Construction will begin in October 2019 and the products manufactured will be for the US market.”