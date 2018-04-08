Permanent TSB annonuces mortgage rate reductions

Permanent TSB has announced a number of mortgage rate reductions on fixed rates for 3 and 5 years for new business. The reductions will take effect from tomorrow.

The reductions will range up to 0.15% and will see the bank’s headline line for a three-year fixed rate with an LTV up to 60% at just 2.95% and 3.00% for three-year fixed with an LTV of between 60% – 80%.

Permanent TSB also offers 2% cashback at drawdown and 2% cashback monthly on every successful mortgage repayment for customers who pay their mortgage from a Permanent TSB Explore Current Account.

In its recent results presentation, Permanent TSB confirmed that the bank’s share of mortgage lending was just under 13% at the end 2017.

Speaking today, Mark Coan, Group Commercial Director, said the new rates would offer real value to customers and peace of mind as speculation grows on possible interest rate rises later this year or early next year.


- Digital desk


