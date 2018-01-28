The Finance Minister has defended Ireland’s corporation tax rate.

At the World Economic Forum earlier this week, it was claimed the State was leading a "race to the bottom" with its 12.5% tax.

However, Donald Trump slashed the US rate by 14% earlier this year, and Emmanuel Macron is signalling his intent to lower France’s current 33.33% levy.

Paschal Donohoe believes Ireland must be allowed to stay competitive to attract business to our shores.

Paschal Donohoe

"Why should competitiveness and job creation be the prerogative of only large countries?" he said.

"Small open economies, small countries fight their own.

"We’re entitled to look at measures, to look at the long-term competitiveness of our country as President Macron is currently doing.

"We have done that, we will continue to do that because it is a core part of Irish job creation."

- Digital Desk