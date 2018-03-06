Panda Power gets clearance to enter consumer gas market

Electricity provider Panda Power has entered the consumer gas market.

The company has announced it has received regulatory clearance to provide gas to consumers and approval to commence operations.

Brendan Traynor, Panda Power

Panda Power is now the only utility company in Ireland to offer all three main household utilities – waste, electricity and gas – under the one provider.

The company says the gas offering is available nationwide to all consumers and that Panda Power electricity customers are set to be able to get a 22% discount.

Speaking about the move Brendan Traynor, Managing Director, Panda Power said:

"We’re delighted to be able to bring a new, integrated offer to the market and give consumers even more choice. Consumers expect to be able to bundle their household utilities these days to help save them time and money. We’ve seen a unique opportunity to do that and in so doing bring more choice to the market.

"We expect our 285,000 existing Panda, Greenstar and Panda Power customers to be early adopters and take advantage of the savings on offer."

The company is part of Beauparc Utility Group and currently employees 50 people.

- Digital Desk