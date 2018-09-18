Oxford Global Resources staff cover the distance in charity spin-off

Staff at Oxford Global Resources, Penrose Quay in Cork city have taken part in the ultimate spin-off for charity.

Four of the staff at Oxford Global Resources, Penrose Quay, Cork, (from left) Colin Whooley, Dave Twomey, Gordon Ryan and Andrew Cahill at the start of an 1,820km fund raising cycle on spin bikes by staff in the Cork office. Photo credit: Denis Minihane.

Staff took to their bikes to spin the distance to their office in Zug, Switzerland and covered a total of 1,820km.

The event was in aid of three different charities, Marymount Hospice, Cork Penny Dinners and The Rainbow Club for Children with Autism.

Marymount Hospice offers respite, intermediate palliative and residential care services for elderly people as well as specialist palliative care services, at both inpatient and community level.

Cork Penny Dinners is one of Cork's oldest charitable organisations, currently serving up to 2000 freshly made meals per week to the less fortunate city residents.

The charity's aims are to help all who struggle and those in need.

The volunteers at Cork Penny Dinners do a Super job helping those less fortunate throughout the year. We stopped by with the help of our ambassador @KevinDundon to show our appreciation for all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes. #MakeChristmasSuper pic.twitter.com/OMcLyZCIc6 — SuperValu Ireland (@SuperValuIRL) December 19, 2017

The Rainbow Club for Children with Autism is run entirely by volunteers and offers children with ASD a safe environment in which to develop their social skills using a wide range of activities.

The Oxford Global Resources staff at the Zug office in Switzerland are to take part in a similar event where they will cover the distance to Cork.

- Digital Desk