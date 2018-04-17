Over one million people now in employment outside Dublin

The Business Minister Heather Humphreys says 1.5 million people are now in employment outside of Dublin.

She has announced a second call for proposals under a €60m Regional Enterprise Development Fund (REDF).

The fund will now operate on a rolling basis through the National Development Plan.

It is administered for Minister Humphreys' department by the State agency, Enterprise Ireland.

The REDF is aimed at accelerating economic recovery in every part of the country. Funding is being made available over a period of four years to 2020.

The announcement was made by Minister Humphreys at Farmleigh House on Monday, where she met with the chairpersons and representatives from the Regional Action Plan for Jobs Implementation Committees.

Minister Humphreys praised the contribution each regional committee has made.

She told Newstalk: "We have done a lot but working together we can achieve more.

"Today marks the start of our 'refresh and refocus' of the Regional Action Plans, as we bring together key figures from industry and the public sector to share their ideas on the strategic regional priorities we should now focus on to 2020."

Announcing the opening of the second call of the REDF, Minister Humphreys added: "Under this fund, each region will secure a minimum of €2m once projects meet the required standard.

"There is an opportunity here for regional stakeholders, both public and private sector, to work together and bring forward initiatives that build on each region’s unique strengths. This is all with a view to enhancing the enterprise and job creation potential in their region."