Ormond Hotel redevelopment dispute to be case managed

By Ann O'Loughlin

A High Court judge has ordered that a dispute over redevelopment works at the Ormond Hotel in Dublin be case managed before a trial date can be given.

Mr Justice Seamus Noonan made the decision after he was told that three sets of proceedings over the matter, which are inter-related, could take up to seven days to hear.

Demolition works in advance of redevelopment at the landmark building along Dublin's north quays are well advanced.

The Ormond Hotel

However, in cases brought by the occupiers/owners of near or neighbouring properties, they claim the developer, Monteco Holdings, failed to comply with pre-construction requirements before the work began earlier this month.

The claims are denied.

The Ormond, prior to a previous complete redevelopment in 1906, featured in an entire chapter of James Joyce's Ulysses. It has been closed for a number of years.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission last year to Monteco to completely demolish the existing four-storey over basement structure, which had 62 bedrooms, to replace it with a part five-storey and four-storey 121-bedroom hotel.

The site occupies numbers 7 to 13 on Ormond Quay Upper and includes a protected structure at number 12. It adjoins number 6, a national monument which dates back to the 17th century.

The legal challenges have been brought by Bagots Hutton restaurant, which occupies number 6, and by Michael Smith, owner/occupier of number 5.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs and respondent told Mr Justice Seamus Noonan on Tuesday that while one of the cases, by the restaurant, related to nuisance and trespass and the other cases were seeking the ceasing of unauthorised development, under Section 160 of the Plannaing and Development Act 2000, all had the same set of facts and should be heard together.

The judge said this seemed like a matter that would be suitable for case management and for experts on both sides to meet so that the issues could be narrowed.

He put the matter in for case management next month when he said he would then consider any application for a trial date.