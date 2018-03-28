Opel Ireland Announces New General Manager

Gillian Whittall has been appointed as the new General Manager for Opel Ireland.

Gillian joined Opel Ireland in 2008 as Head of Marketing & PR, bringing previous experience from brands within AIB, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Danone

Reporting directly to Stephen Norman, Group Managing Director of Vauxhall Motors and Opel Ireland Gillian said:

I’m delighted to take on the role of managing Opel in Ireland. The brand is embarking on a new era, already evident in the new Grandland X. By combining the agility of Groupe PSA with the design and engineering excellence of Opel in Germany, the brand will continue to strengthen its offering in the market, impressing both our loyal customers and newcomers to the brand alike.

Stephen Norman added: “With Gillian’s extensive brand experience, Opel Ireland will quickly deliver the path to growth and profitability, through our strategic plan PACE!”

- Digital Desk