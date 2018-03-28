Opel Ireland Announces New General Manager
28/03/2018 - 16:01:53Back to Business Home
Gillian Whittall has been appointed as the new General Manager for Opel Ireland.
Gillian joined Opel Ireland in 2008 as Head of Marketing & PR, bringing previous experience from brands within AIB, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Danone
Reporting directly to Stephen Norman, Group Managing Director of Vauxhall Motors and Opel Ireland Gillian said:
Stephen Norman added: “With Gillian’s extensive brand experience, Opel Ireland will quickly deliver the path to growth and profitability, through our strategic plan PACE!”
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here