Online retailer Wayfair to create 200 jobs in Galway

Online retailer Wayfair has announced 200 new jobs for Galway.

Wayfair is an online retailer which sells homewares. Photo: Scott Lewis/Creative Commons

The US company operates one of the world's largest online stores for homewares and

made the announcement today to mark the 10th anniversary of its European Operations Centre in Galway city.

It will add both virtual and office-based roles as the firm expands its team to keep up with the "rapid growth" of its e-commerce business in Europe.

Wayfair currently employs 400 people in Galway after it established its European headquarters in the city in 2009.

It has more than 9,700 employees around the world in the US, Germany and Ireland.

Liz Graham, vice president of sales and service at Wayfair said: "Over the past ten years, as we expanded our Galway workforce from a few employees to more than 400 today, the team has continuously delivered exceptional support for our customers in Europe.

"There is no doubt that the excellence of our Galway team has been a key driver in our tremendous business growth across the region."

The Minister of State for Rural Affairs and Natural Resources Sean Kyne said the expansion "reflects the wealth of skills, including language and ICT" in the West.

That companies like Wayfair have chosen Galway as a hub for their European operations is a boost not only for Galway but for the West and the Atlantic Economic Corridor.

"The launch too of a virtual workforce at Wayfair will ensure the benefits will be felt across the country with team members working in their communities," he said.

The expansion is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

Digital Desk