One in three families rely on loans to fund children's education - Survey

One in three families rely on loans to fund their children's education, according to new research.

Zurich Life says it costs almost €600 a year to send a child to primary school, and over €1,200 per year for secondary school.

The survey finds that that 19% of primary school and 34% of secondary school parents have fallen into debt due to rising school costs.

Parents also say that the back to school allowance is insufficient in covering basic costs.

- Digital Desk