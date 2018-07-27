One in four businesses experience unscheduled energy failures

More than one in four Irish businesses have experienced unscheduled energy failures, with 23% of those reporting that they cost the business upwards of €10,000, according to a recent survey.

Bord Gáis Energy has announced the launch of Centrica Business Solutions (CBS) to the Irish market.

To mark the launch Centrica Business Solutions (CBS) to the Irish market, Bord Gáis Energy has conducted research through RED C, looking at the behaviours and attitudes towards energy and energy efficiency among businesses in Ireland.

The research was conducted among 200 key decision makers in businesses across Ireland and found that energy efficiency is a top three priority for the majority.

Other key findings to come out of the research include: Less than half of Irish businesses (47%) are satisfied with the energy efficiency of their business;

89% of businesses also agree that the Government should introduce greater incentives for energy efficiency;

Over two thirds (67%) of Irish businesses link energy savings with an improved bottom line.

"At Bord Gáis Energy we’re committed to providing solutions which empower our business customers to take control of their energy," said Mark Prentice; Managing Director, Bord Gáis Energy.

"The research has provided some interesting insights into how businesses consider energy management and there’s certainly an appetite among Irish businesses for innovative and insightful energy technologies.

We’re excited to bring Centrica Business Solutions to the Irish market.

CBS is an innovative energy-saving technology that offers Irish businesses a way to make savings on their energy bills and to gain a competitive advantage.

Through Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy will offer Irish businesses an unrivalled range of innovative solutions to help businesses deliver improvements in operational performance, strengthen resilience, create opportunities for growth and reduce energy spend.

Solutions on offer will include Combined Heat & Power (CHP) - a highly efficient source of onsite energy generation – and an energy insight product called Panoramic Power that provides users with real-time visibility of their energy usage.

Pictured at the announcement at Croke Park were Mark Prentice, Managing Director (Interim), Bord Gáis Energy and Peter McKenna, Stadium Director at Croke Park.

As official energy partner of Croke Park, Bord Gáis Energy has facilitated the installation of Panoramic Power sensors across the main conferencing areas at the stadium, to help monitor and improve energy usage during busy periods.

The installation of Panoramic Power has allowed Croke Park to map energy usage patterns within the stadium and to identify opportunities for energy efficiencies and cost savings.

"The Panoramic Power sensors have identified the usage trends associated with individual circuits such as lighting, food preparation and heating," said Peter McKenna, Stadium Director, Croke Park.

"Although the trial is in its early stages, we have already identified high-end users throughout the premises on match and event days.