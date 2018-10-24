One in five people spend more than five hours online, new study shows
By Dan Buckley
There are four internet-enabled devices in every Irish household and one in five people spend more than five hours online, a new study shows.
Six in 10 Irish people have used an emerging digital technology like smart appliances, mobile payments or augmented reality, according to a survey carried out by the IE Domain Registry to celebrate Internet Day.
Irish residents use the internet to stay connected with friends, family and the world—and also to buy goods and services. However, the survey shows that most Irish businesses are not keeping up, particularly those in regional towns.
The vast majority (68%) of Irish consumers believe that their local main street is not equipped for the digital age.
When asked why, 40% said that their local shops are not online while 22% said that booking appointments or reservations online is not a priority for their local community.
In areas outside of Dublin, 19% said their local town’s internet quality was too poor to facilitate e-commerce.
The key findings are:
- There are 4 internet-enabled devices in every Irish household.
- 6 in 10 people have used an emerging digital technology, like mobile payments, augmented reality, a digital assistant, a smart appliance, or a virtual address service (like Parcel Motel).
- 20% spend more than 5 hours a day on the internet.
- Almost two-thirds (63%) buy consumer items (like clothes and electronics) online at least monthly. Almost half (49%) order food online at least monthly.
- 1 in 10 have purchased cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, at least once.
- Despite the prevalence of Tinder and Bumble, 83% say they have never engaged in online dating.
- 46% of Dubliners track their health data, like diet, sleep and steps, online, compared to 33% of people outside the capital.
- 35% said the internet has connected them with new friends, 12% said it has helped them become less introverted, and 9% said that the internet has helped them find love.
- Almost 2 in 10 people work remotely from home at least once per month and over 4 in 10 say that they can’t because their presence is required in the office.
