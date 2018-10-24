One in five people spend more than five hours online, new study shows

By Dan Buckley

There are four internet-enabled devices in every Irish household and one in five people spend more than five hours online, a new study shows.

Six in 10 Irish people have used an emerging digital technology like smart appliances, mobile payments or augmented reality, according to a survey carried out by the IE Domain Registry to celebrate Internet Day.

Irish residents use the internet to stay connected with friends, family and the world—and also to buy goods and services. However, the survey shows that most Irish businesses are not keeping up, particularly those in regional towns.

The vast majority (68%) of Irish consumers believe that their local main street is not equipped for the digital age.

When asked why, 40% said that their local shops are not online while 22% said that booking appointments or reservations online is not a priority for their local community.

In areas outside of Dublin, 19% said their local town’s internet quality was too poor to facilitate e-commerce.

The key findings are: