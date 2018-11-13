One-fifth of consumers to start Christmas shopping on Black Friday

One-in-five Irish consumers plan to do the majority of their Christmas shopping on Black Friday, according to a new survey.

The research by Amarach for PWC has also found that over half of Black Friday or Cyber Monday shoppers will spend between €100 and €500.

61% of 18 to 34-year-olds plan to make a purchase on November 23, falling to just 7% of over 55s.

Owen McFeely from PWC says the imported American tradition has brought forward the start of the festive shopping season here.

"December 8 really used to be that gateway into Christmas but that has been put much forward now," he said.

"This creates challenges and opportunities for retailers but the key opportunity really for retailers and brands is to engage early with the consumer, to make sure that they're actually getting their fair share of their Christmas spending."

Digital Desk