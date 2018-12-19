Olympian's horse breeding business earns profits of over €1.3m

The horse breeding business owned by Olympic show jumping medalist, Cian O'Connor enjoyed profits of €1.365m last year.

According to new accounts filed by Mr O'Connor's Ronnoco Jump, accumulated profits at the company increased from €3.75m to €5.11m last year.

In a solid year for the business, the company’s cash pile last year soared by €1.62m from €2.4m to €4m.

Cian O'Connor of Ireland celebrates a clear first round on Good Luck during the FEI Nations Cup during the Dublin International Horse Show at RDS, Ballsbridge in Dublin. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

The Co Meath based firm has been able to take advantage of the growth in participation of the sport of showjumping globally

The business is divided into four segments: trading in international showjumping horses; coaching riders; training showjumping horses and prize money won in competition.

The US is a large market for the firm regarding exporting of horses while in addition, Mr O’Connor has several successful partnerships in horses with other riders.

Grandson to former rugby international, the late Karl Mullen and godson to businessman, Sir Anthony O’Reilly, Mr O’Connor’s entrepreneurial spirit is shared by his sister, Pippa O’Connor.

The fashion retail firm co-owned by the businesswoman and life-style guru recorded profits of over €850,000 in its first 15 months in business to the end of September 2017.

The main activity of the firm is the manufacture and retail of fashion wear and the accounts for Ms O'Connor's Ronnoco Collection Ltd show that it was sitting on a cash pile of €482,064 at the end of September 2017.

The firm is just one of six firms that Pippa and her husband and business partner, Brian Ormond have established in response to the massive demand for Pippa branded goods, including her best selling 'Poco' jeans collection.

In the first 16 months, Pippa sold 50,000 pairs of the branded POCO (Pippa O’Connor Ormond) jeans - not bad for a business that started out as a blog by Pippa and has gone from strength to strength at a rapid rate since.