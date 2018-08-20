Ola launches rival service to Uber in UK

Indian ride-hailing app Ola has launched its inaugural UK services in South Wales.

The firm, which hopes to challenge Uber, plans to expand into Manchester before operating nationwide by the end of the year.

It says it has launched “across South Wales”, including Cardiff, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.

Ola claims it is the only app offering both private hire vehicles (PHVs) and black cabs through “one consumer-friendly platform” in the UK.

It has pledged to “lead the industry” with its approach to passenger safety, including its screening of drivers and support services.

Founded in 2011, Ola operates in more than 110 cities across India and Australia, with one million drivers.

Ola UK managing director Ben Legg said: “This is an exciting moment for everyone at Ola and we are very pleased that South Wales is where we will be starting our UK journey.

“Over recent weeks, Ola has received positive feedback from drivers in South Wales and looks forward to providing passengers with a dynamic, new responsible service.

“We are determined to do a great job for the community and work closely with local authorities to help with their mobility goals.”

Uber is used in 600 cities across 65 countries and has three million drivers.

In June it won a partial victory when a judge granted it a short-term operating licence in London after the permit was not renewed over safety concerns.

- Press Association