Number of tourists coming to Ireland rises, but Brexit 'remains a concern'

There has been an almost 8% increase in the number of overseas visits to Ireland, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO figures show that there were more than six million trips here in the first seven months of the year, up 7.8% compared to the same period last year.

The number of people coming from North America rose by 13.5%, followed by mainland Europe up 10.6%.

Tourism Ireland said a rise in airline seats from the US and Canada was a factor in the growth.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “Today’s figures from the CSO confirm that overseas visitor numbers increased by 436,000 when compared with the first seven months of 2017.

"This was the best ever month of July for Irish tourism, with more than 1.16 million arrivals." - Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland.

“While we welcome the fact that arrivals from Britain are up 2.5%, it’s too early to say if this represents a turnaround in the long-term trend. The impact of Brexit on outbound travel from Britain, therefore, remains a concern.”