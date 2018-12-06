Number of people signing on fell in November

The number of people signing on fell in November.

File photo

The seasonally adjusted live register total decreased by 3,100 last month - a fall of 1.5%.

That now brings the number of people in receipt of Jobseekers Benefit and Allowance payments to 207,200.

The number of male claimants decreased by 23,123 (-17.3%) to 110,836 in the year to November 2018, while female claimants decreased by 13,825 (-13.9%) to 85,425

According to the CSO that represents the lowest seasonally adjusted figure recorded since May 2008.

- Digital Desk

